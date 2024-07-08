Liberation from labels

CHENNAI: Every colony or cheri in Tamil Nadu breathes a story. Narrow lanes in markedly Dalit settlements witness generations of discrimination and resound with footsteps of far-away walks to schools, public toilets, and hospitals, placed out of access.

Yet, even as residents move away from their isolated hamlet’s boundaries or have long left these spaces, the tag ‘colony’ continues to shadow them. “People would ask us ‘colony kaaran ah?’ and the tone changes. Only those who experience it will understand the way people see the name and address. Instantly, insecurity springs within us. No matter how much we have studied or what we have done, or left, caste follows us like this,” explains city-based filmmaker Kalpana Ambedkar, the first female graduate from her town in Erode’s Sathyamangalam.

From caste-coloured ribbons and flags, to ‘untouchability’ walls, the echoes of caste have travelled through history and continue to persist. A walk around any city or town in Tamil Nadu would yield a collection of caste names: Thevar Street, Nair Mess or Vanniyar Theru. A glance at Chennai’s blue area boards reveals more than just neat lettering: from Semmencheri to Kasimedu, names of neighbourhoods have histories, revealing caste statuses and ‘tags’ of discrimination follow.

This occurs despite the social justice movement, reformer Periyar’s efforts to abolish caste surnames and then-chief minister MG Ramachandran’s order to remove caste from street names. Recently, the Kerala government ordered the abolition of the term ‘colony’ to describe settlements of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities in official records. According to a report by The Wire, former Minister K Radhakrishnan said, “‘Colony’ is a term coined by oppressors and linked to slavery. Residents can suggest alternate names; generic names derived from their suggestions should be used and places should not be named after people.”