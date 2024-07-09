Balancing his art and craft

He made an instant impact when he played the role of Lakshman in the play Sri Thiagarajar. “Lord Rama took everything in his stride with an assured calmness. The onus was on Lakshman to underscore the values and principles of the epic character and spell out the reasons for his 14-year vanavasam. The director left it to me to play the character in the desired way for the ultimate impact. Without raising the tone, I kept it simple but the baritone of the voice had the power to reach the distance. The phenomenal reach of the play went a long way to give a fillip to my image as an actor,” he shares.

Soon he was cast in the evergreen Ponniyin Selvan play, which turned out to be a milestone one for Gopala. Initially, he played the character of Senthan Amudhan, but director Mallikraj saw the potential to give him the negative character of Ravidasan. “Much like in the movies, there is a huge scope to perform in characters with shades of negativity. Ravidasan has a cunning mind to think ahead of his opponent, helping the king to capture the neighbouring country. Dialogues were the essence of the character and playing it in my inimitable style was the crowning moment of glory,” he notes.

Inevitably, Gopala was the first choice to don the negative characters. He was soon flooded with offers and had to balance his profession as a purohit and an actor, who had to find the means to keep the pot boiling.

Getting into the fold of Nataka Kavalar RS Manohar, Gopala was at his screeching best in Chanakya Sabadam where he donned the character of a minister at the kingdom of Chanakya. For sure, Gopala had a job at hand, in the vantage position of advising the one known for his sharp acumen. “The audience simply loved the sharp interactions where the minister was one up on the king. A battle between two engrossing minds had the audience in a trance, was how the media saw of the intriguing duel,” he says.

Forming a crew

With one thing leading to another, Gopala formed his troupe, MGR Kalai Kuzhu. The inaugural play Saneeswaran was a tribute to the late Heron Ramasamy. For Gopala, it was a long dream coming true, having seen the acts of Heron from close quarters. “The actor had a baritone voice backed by adorable body language and mannerisms. Saneeswaran was a play that had stayed with me for a length of time. Getting the voice of Heron was the key to the success and it was a child’s play for me to get that bang on,” he narrates.

The play dwelt on how the saint had to negotiate the disturbing time of being cursed by Lord Easwar to the time of succour from Lord Vinayaga. The cascade of events against the backdrop of Saneeswaran’s intelligence to negate every disturbing moment of his life was vividly brought out. “Much like my mentor Heron Ramasamy, who inaugurated the play when he was in total distress, I too had scores of personal issues when the play had to be ready on a committed day. Srikavi’s razor-sharp dialogues were the cornerstone for the success and I had to find a way to do it in my style. Comparisons were inevitable with Heron but my day was made when media summed it up as a perfect tribute, worth going miles to watch,” he says.