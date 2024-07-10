Crafting characters across mediums

CHENNAI: The air hung heavy with the metallic scent of blood and the mournful cries of the dying. Chariots lay overturned and splintered, their golden adornments tarnished and wheels half-buried in the blood-soaked earth. The clang of swords and the twang of bowstrings had faded, replaced by the soft, almost reverent rustle of the wind through the scattered remnants of the mighty army. We see Krishna in his mighty avatar, voicing out his advice for the confused and raging Arjuna.

This scene from Nag Ashwin’s latest movie Kalki 2898 AD was exceptionally special for the audience and also for artiste Krishnakumar Balasubramanian (KK), artistic director of The Little Theatre. In the role of Krishna, KK becomes part of the post-apocalyptic dystopian world created by the director. While his face might not have been revealed in the movie, people who have worked with this theatre artiste — who has dabbled in acting and direction, and has also trained over 600 actors — are elated to watch him on the big screen. “When a lot of people ask me how am I okay with my face not being shown, I tell them that it really comes down to the vision of the director,” says KK.

Having transitioned from the stage to the screen with films like Soorarai Pottru, Maaran, etc., KK talks about being part of the latest release, Kalki 2898 AD, and his upcoming release Sarfira, the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

Into the dystopian world

During the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021, KK received a call from Nag Ashwin. “He said he is making Kalki 2898 AD and was really excited about that one character that he wanted to shoot in silhouette. His vision was clear: he wanted Krishna’s character to exude an earthy, dark-skinned presence, maintaining a mysterious allure by never fully revealing his face,” shares KK.

Shooting the film was not an easy task. KK recounts a particularly challenging night shoot where he had to endure freezing temperatures. The set, a combination of physical constructs and CGI, featured a massive elephant amid a war-torn landscape, creating a surreal experience. KK says, “I am a huge fan of the dystopian future and post-apocalyptic genre and when I heard that they are merging mythology with a dystopian future, I was very excited to see how the world is going to pan out. It was a different experience working in front of the green screen but most of the moments were shot and crafted physically rather than created in VFX.”

The artiste’s philosophy is deeply rooted in the collaborative nature of filmmaking. “Direction helps you become a better actor,” he asserts. “Direction and acting, they feed off of each other. It’s all about switching off and letting the process unfold naturally.” This approach has not only honed his acting skills but also enriched his understanding of the art of storytelling.