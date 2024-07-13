Submission of DPR to raise Poondi level by end of July

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department is expected to submit a detailed project report to the state government by July end with regard to raising the Poondi Reservoir level from 35 feet to 37 feet. This will increase the water storage capacity from the present 3.231 tmcft to 3.971 tmcft.

“The state government allocated Rs 48 lakh in 2022 for investigation and preparation of the report. The surveying and levelling works are done. We are now working on the detailed design and drawing. We are yet to finalise the project cost, but it is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore. WRD plans to complete the project in four to five years,” a senior WRD official told TNIE.

Another official said that the project is necessary to meet the drinking water needs of the growing population of Chennai. Currently, six reservoirs -- Cholavaram, Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Red Hills, Kannankottai Thervaikandigai, and Veeranam -- with a combined capacity of 13.222 tmcft, supply drinking water to Chennai. However, the annual demand for drinking and industrial water is about 22 tmcft, which could rise to 32 tmcft by 2035 due to population growth.

Hence, this project is a priority for the state government, the official added. Under the Krishna water supply project, the capacity of the Poondi reservoir was increased from 2.750 tmcft to 3.231 tmcft by raising its ‘Full Reservoir Level’ from 33 feet to 35 feet during 1990-1996.