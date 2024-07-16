A deck-building dream

CHENNAI: Listen, I’ve played my fair share of card games. But I’ve never gotten around to playing Poker. I don’t know — maybe it’s my hatred for games that require more chance than I am comfortable with. Maybe it’s because I cannot wrap my head around the specific terms used in the game. ‘Three-of-a-kind’? ‘Straight’? ‘Flush’?? It’s all too confusing. Balatro showed me that there exists a version of Poker that can be fun, without having to bother with all its boring specifics.

But Balatro is not really a game of Poker, is it? I don’t want to get into any trouble. Poker as a topic in gaming, in India, is disputed enough that I’d like to distance myself from that conversation. So to be very clear — Balatro is a single-player game that is more rogue-like than Poker. There’s no actual money involved. Instead of playing against an enemy, your goal is to beat the number on the chips. But how exactly is it a rogue-like? The cards don’t exactly live in dungeons.

In the tutorial round in my first ever game, I did find that it was almost indistinguishable from a game of actual poker. It eased me into it with the comfort of clear rules. They are easily accessible — I hovered over a widget on the screen, which explained in crisp and simple visuals about the different types of hands. However, there were already small elements where it deviated from Poker — like the scoring system. Playing a certain type of hand, like a ‘full house’, would earn me 40 (baseline score) x 4 (a multiplier) chips.