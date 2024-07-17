Chennai

TN Sports Minister Udhayanidhi inspects work on Rs seven crore boxing academy, Rs three crore mini stadium

The construction of a mini stadium in his Chepauk- Tiruvallikeni Assembly constituency and the construction of a boxing academy at Gopalapuram.
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inspected the construction of a mini stadium in his Chepauk- Tiruvallikeni Assembly constituency and the construction of a boxing academy at Gopalapuram.

A release said the government has taken several steps to provide world-class facilities to sportspersons, including the construction of a boxing academy in Gopalapuram at a cost of Rs 7.79 crore and a mini stadium at a cost of Rs 3 crore in Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency. MLA Dr Ezhilan Naganathan and officials of Youth Welfare and Sports Development accompanied him.

