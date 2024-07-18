Sorrow is but a sojourn

Radhika kept him close to her always, living just a few hundred metres from him. But then life threw at her the greatest tragedy of all. “Multiple organ failure. Shock is what gripped me when he passed. When I went home, I sobbed and sobbed. Yes, I was 53 but in that moment I was just a little girl pining for her father to come back…”

Grief. While the emotional are perhaps acquainted with it, seldom does it spare even the most logical of them all. So, though psychiatrist Elizabeth Kübler-Ross didn’t decode grief, she broke it down into five stages. Loosely speaking, imagine five waves dallying in the ocean. The first is shock while the second is rage. Out flows guilt and then extreme sadness. As the others retreat, the last wave gently nibbles at your feet. Ah, acceptance. “My son took me to my childhood home. Looking into each room, I saw that little girl enjoy countless memories with her father. That day, I accepted his loss and cherished his memories,” beams Radhika.

A blessing it is to have your loved ones around you as a child. But what happens when one of them suddenly leaves? A few months before I turned six, my great-grandmother passed away. To the world around, she was old and oh well, it is the natural order of things isn’t it? But to a child, it is perplexing as can be! Where is she, where is she, I would yell as I ran through the house. My grandmother told me, “Oh, she is a star in the sky!” But just as she held her head up high, believing I’d ask no more, I ran to my grandfather with a renewed barrage of whys, hows, and whats. A man of more practical pursuits, he said: “She passed away.” I didn’t weep but rather threw more questions at him, even as my grandmother reprimanded him for being so terse about it.

“Breaking the news about loss to children is still taboo. Parents, do not lie to your children about it. Tell them gently, allow them to process it, and communicate,” says psychologist Dr Vijayashri.

After the loss, I started to yearn for a furry little puppy. My mother laughed this off, quipping my sister and I were trouble enough. Oh, but the yearning goes on, for there is something special about animals, no?

Four-pawed angel

Begged I had for all my childhood, for a companion, a friend, or maybe a sister of sorts. But what I found was something more, so much more…

Karthik penned these words four years ago in an ode to his beloved eight-year-old retriever Cleo, who quietly passed away in his arms one morning after battling lymphoma for a month. “She was so selfless, always putting me first. Even if she wanted to go for a walk, she would always see what kind of mood I was in…” the 30-year-old’s voice trails off before he explains how deeply he felt her loss initially.

“But now, I imagine she’s right by my side, wagging her tail. And I know I’ve made her proud.” Indeed, his venture, Dattatreya Divine Dogs, gives back to our four-pawed friends. “I see Cleo in each dog I train. It isn’t just about training but helping dog parents learn from dogs and recognise their divinity,” Karthik says.

Ah…no wonder that sorrow is all-pervading when these gentle beings waltz into the heavens above. “Anyone who loses a dog will tell you the sheer heartbreak dissuades them from adopting another. But let them go and they shall come back in the most magical way possible,” says Karthik.

Heal, heal, heal

As I approach 25, a peculiar fear recklessly gnaws at my heart: the fear of losing my loved ones. My mother complains of a small stomach ache, I keep the doctor on speed-dial. My father attempts to lift something heavy, I run to do it for him. Sometimes, this makes me chuckle but most times, my heart grows heavy.

Loss. Perhaps the fear of it must be embraced too. Loss. Anil wants to give back to the community like his dadaji. Loss. Venkat let Suja go but loves her forever. Loss. Radhika accepted her father’s loss and cherishes his memories forever. Loss. Karthik sees little Cleo in every four-pawed angel he helps. Loss. It is deeply personal and yes, very painful. But from those perilous tales, we learn to relinquish sorrow to cherished memories, to make morrow another day for our loved ones to look on proudly from above, and lo and behold, we heal, heal, heal…

Coping with loss and taking care of mental health

Psychologist Dr Vijayashri and mental health expert Abhay Thakkar give us some tips on coping with loss: