Will address basic needs of public, says new corpn commissioner J Kumaragurubaran

CHENNAI: J Kumaragurubaran took charge as the commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday. He held a discussion with his predecessor J Radhakrishnan and Mayor R Priya at Ripon Buildings and met officials from various departments on the day.

Kumaragurubaran, a 2004-batch IAS officer, had served as MD, Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited and later as MD, SIPCOT and Commissioner, Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments. He was then appointed Secretary, the Information Technology Department and most recently secretary, School Education Department.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “I have been reviewing various issues raised by the public since morning. It is clear that the people want the corporation to first address their basic needs like motorable roads, garbage issues, stray cattle menace and creation of green spaces. I will start inspecting various works from tomorrow and come up with a plan to address these issues in the long term. It is definitely a challenging post.”