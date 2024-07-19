Medavakkam police station inaugurated

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Police Commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak inaugurated a new police station at Medavakkam on Thursday. Medavakkam, Kovilambakkam and Nanmangalam panchayats will come under the jurisdiction of this police station.

Until now, these three panchayats were under Pallikaranai police station limits. The station was inaugurated based on a government order following Chief Minister M K Stalin’s announcement about opening more police stations in the state, during the Assembly session in June.