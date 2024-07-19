Wind up all road works before September: Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: Setting a deadline for winding up road cuts by government agencies such as CMWSSB, Tangedco and telecom companies, the city corporation officials have warned the agencies that all permissions issued will be revoked if any work is found to be underway in September.

The decision comes after many residents complained to the new corporation commissioner, J Kumaragurubaran, about the distress caused by dug-up roads.

The civic body has also informed the police department of their decision and has asked them not to issue traffic diversion permission from September onwards.

A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (Works) V Sivakrishnamurthy every Tuesday, will review the status of ongoing road works.

“In Kuberan Nagar extension, the road work by metro water has been going on for two years now and is showing no signs of winding up. We have brought this to the attention of authorities multiple times. The road becomes unmotorable every time it rains,” said Vignesh S, a resident.

Meanwhile, Chennai-based civic action group Arappor Iyakkam has flagged the relaying of Wall Tax road by the Highways department for which tenders have been floated, stating that the roads were relaid only in 2021 and there was no need to relay the entire stretch again.

As part of monsoon preparedness, inundation-prone zones along 790 km of stormwater drains are being de-silted, and blockages in the confluence of Mambalam Canal to Adyar are being cleared since Wednesday.

“We have also asked the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to provide us with 10 HP - 150 HP pumps wherever necessary. The CMRL is also fixing some drains that got damaged during metro rail work. This has been expedited following a recent review meeting headed by the chief secretary,” said a city corporation official.