Akhil, Abhay top in MRF-Formula races

CHENNAI: Akhil Agarwal, a first-time racer from Mumbai, won the marquee MRF Formula 2000 race in the third round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship 2024 – Powered by STORM-X at Madras International Circuit, on Saturday.
Jaden, the 17-year-old from Shillong, was penalised for a jump start and “failure to comply with a drive-through penalty” after he won the race by the proverbial country mile. The penalty moved Agarwal to P1 while the Bengaluru pair of Chetan Surineni and Tarun Muthaiah were placed second and third, respectively.
Another Bengalurean, 16-year-old Abhay Mohan raced to his seventh consecutive win in the MRF Formula 1600 class that was run on a combined grid with the MRF F2000, with Chennai’s Monith Kumaran coming in second, ahead of Mumbai racer Raaj Bakhru. Other winners were Biren Pithawalla (Indian Touring Cars), Hatim Shabbir (Indian Junior Touring Cars), Justin Singh (Super Stock), Viswas Vijayaraj (Formula LGB 1300), Aditya Patnaik (Polo Cup) and Kesara Godage (MRF Saloons).
Provisional results: MRF F2000 (Race-1): 1. Akhil Agarwal (13mins, 04.066secs); 2. Chetan Surineni (13:04.646); 3. Tarun Muthaiah (13:09.482). MRF F1600 (Race-1): 1. Abhay Mohan (13:52.487); 2. Monith Kumaran (13:59.414); 3. Raaj Bakhru (14:03.763). Indian Touring Cars (Race-1): 1. Biren Pithawala (Team N1 Racing) (15:30.329). Note: Only one finisher. Indian Junior Touring Cars (Race-1): 1. Hatim Shabbir (15:32.392); 2. Teja Srinivas (15:39.514); 3. Yug Italiya (15:50.132). Super Stock (Race-1): 1. Justin Singh (16:41.923); 2. Angad Matharoo (16:55.327); 3. Bala Prasath (16:55.568). MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios) Race-1: 1. Kesara Godage (16:34.736); 2. Diana Pundole (16:35.522); 3. Kalim Iqbal (16:54.554). Polo Cup (Race-1): 1. Aditya Patnaik (15:30.830); 2. HM Tauhid Anwar Avik (15:38.195); 3. Romir Arya (15:39.509).
Formula LGB 1300 (Race-1): 1. Viswas Vijayaraj (15:04.786); 2. Diljith TS (15:09.655); 3. Bala Prasath (15:10.877).
IndianOil Unveils STORM-X Racing Fuel
IndianOil announces the launch of STORM-X, a high-octane racing fuel tailored for racing cars, at the Madras International Circuit during the Indian National Car Racing Championship. The event was graced by V Satish Kumar, director (Marketing), IndianOil who officially launched STORM-X by unveiling the Brand LOGO in the presence of Alok Sharma, director (R&D), IndianOil, and the office bearers of MMSC, including Ajit Thomas, president, Prabha Shankar, secretary and Vicky Chandhoke, vice president from MMSC. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, as IndianOil will supply race fuels and lubricants, and provide branding for venue and vehicle during the Indian National Racing Championships (INRC). V Satish Kumar, in his speech mentioned that “At IndianOil, we have always been at the forefront of providing high-quality fuels and lubricants to meet the diverse needs of our customers. We have numerous firsts to our name, including the launch of the country’s first 100 Octane fuel, XP100, and the introduction of XTRAGREEN diesel, which offers reduced emissions and improved fuel efficiency.”
Inter-school volleyball meet postponed
The Chennai District School Volleyball Championship for boys and girls originally scheduled to be held from July 23 to 25, 2024 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. It will now be held from July 29 to 31, 2024 as per a release from Chennai District Volleyball Association.