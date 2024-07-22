Akhil, Abhay top in MRF-Formula races

CHENNAI: Akhil Agarwal, a first-time racer from Mumbai, won the marquee MRF Formula 2000 race in the third round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship 2024 – Powered by STORM-X at Madras International Circuit, on Saturday.

Jaden, the 17-year-old from Shillong, was penalised for a jump start and “failure to comply with a drive-through penalty” after he won the race by the proverbial country mile. The penalty moved Agarwal to P1 while the Bengaluru pair of Chetan Surineni and Tarun Muthaiah were placed second and third, respectively.

Another Bengalurean, 16-year-old Abhay Mohan raced to his seventh consecutive win in the MRF Formula 1600 class that was run on a combined grid with the MRF F2000, with Chennai’s Monith Kumaran coming in second, ahead of Mumbai racer Raaj Bakhru. Other winners were Biren Pithawalla (Indian Touring Cars), Hatim Shabbir (Indian Junior Touring Cars), Justin Singh (Super Stock), Viswas Vijayaraj (Formula LGB 1300), Aditya Patnaik (Polo Cup) and Kesara Godage (MRF Saloons).

Provisional results: MRF F2000 (Race-1): 1. Akhil Agarwal (13mins, 04.066secs); 2. Chetan Surineni (13:04.646); 3. Tarun Muthaiah (13:09.482). MRF F1600 (Race-1): 1. Abhay Mohan (13:52.487); 2. Monith Kumaran (13:59.414); 3. Raaj Bakhru (14:03.763). Indian Touring Cars (Race-1): 1. Biren Pithawala (Team N1 Racing) (15:30.329). Note: Only one finisher. Indian Junior Touring Cars (Race-1): 1. Hatim Shabbir (15:32.392); 2. Teja Srinivas (15:39.514); 3. Yug Italiya (15:50.132). Super Stock (Race-1): 1. Justin Singh (16:41.923); 2. Angad Matharoo (16:55.327); 3. Bala Prasath (16:55.568). MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios) Race-1: 1. Kesara Godage (16:34.736); 2. Diana Pundole (16:35.522); 3. Kalim Iqbal (16:54.554). Polo Cup (Race-1): 1. Aditya Patnaik (15:30.830); 2. HM Tauhid Anwar Avik (15:38.195); 3. Romir Arya (15:39.509).

Formula LGB 1300 (Race-1): 1. Viswas Vijayaraj (15:04.786); 2. Diljith TS (15:09.655); 3. Bala Prasath (15:10.877).