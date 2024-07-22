Tunes that redefine contemporary music

CHENNAI: As the release of Dhanush’s Raayan draws near, anticipation mounts for both cinephiles and music enthusiasts. The songs from the album have captured hearts and garnered acclaim, setting the stage for the cinematic experience.

From the album, the song Oh Raaya features an ethereal voice that weaves effortlessly through AR Rahman’s masterful composition, delivering a performance that is not just melodious but deeply emotive.

The artiste’s sound, characterised by its soothing timbre and nuanced expression, brings a tranquility that complements the song’s spiritual themes and lyrical richness. Ganavya Doraiswamy, the singer of Oh Raaya talks about the song which marks a poignant milestone in her career, blending her Tamil Nadu roots with a global artistic sensibility.

Pushing boundaries

Born in New York but deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu, Ganavya’s artistic journey is one with diverse influences. Trained extensively in music, dance, and interdisciplinary studies, she brings a unique perspective to her craft. Her immersion in the spiritual and cultural milieu of her upbringing, enriched by the storytelling art form of harikath and critical poetry, has shaped her into a versatile artist.

Reflecting on her experience with the Mozart of Madras, Ganavya expresses profound gratitude and a deep spiritual connection. “I could not have asked for a more meaningful first song to sing in film, in my language,” she shared when announcing the song online. Highlighting her seeking of spiritual essence, she then quotes what Rahman said when accepting his Oscar — “Elam pugalum iraivanukke (All praises to almighty).”