A Vishnu temple’s connection with Mamallapuram

CHENNAI: Pon Vilainda Kalathur (P.V.Kalathur), a small village near Chengalpattu, is home to many temples, one of which is for Lakshmi Narasimha. This east-facing temple has a small gopuram at the entrance with a four-pillar mandapa in front. The prakaram (enclosure) has the bali-pitham, dvajastambham and the sanctum for Garuda.

The main sanctum, known as Shatkona Vimanam, enshrines the presiding deity Vaikunthavasa Perumal of stone in a seated posture holding the Sankha (conch) and Chakra (discus) in the upper left and right hands respectively while the lower right hand is in abhaya hasta (blessing devotees) and lower left hand rests on the lap. Goddesses Lakshmi (Sridevi) and Bhudevi (Goddess of the Earth) are to His right and left respectively.

Like several other Vishnu temples in Tamil Nadu such as the Parthasarathi Svami temple in Thiruvallikeni (Triplicane) and the Sharngapani temple in Kumbakonam, this temple too takes its name from the processional image (utsava-murti) who is Lakshmi Narasimha. This image, with Vishnu’s face and not that of a lion, is in a standing posture, with Sridevi and Bhudevi on either side.

The reason for this can be understood from the traditional accounts here. It is well known that Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram), the ancient sea-port, has a temple for Sthalasayana Perumal (Vishnu) which is one of the 108 Divya Desams (places which have been praised in the Tamil verses of the Azhvars or important devotees of Vishnu). This temple has a sanctum for God Lakshmi Narasimha.