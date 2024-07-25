The Olympics of art

CHENNAI: The Lord of the Rings is back! The Grand Sovereign of all sporting events opens in Paris on July 26, as the world awaits with bated breath and anxious hopes. Countries send their best of the best to compete for those beckoning medals and the deserving best descend on territory that may speak an alien tongue but voices their collective dreams for success. The Olympics, dear Compatriots, is finally here to distract us from gloomy newspaper headlines, even if ever so briefly!

Before you wonder what on earth has art got to do with competitive sports, let it be known that until the middle of the 20th century, art competitions were an integral part of the Olympics. The Ancient Greeks firmly believed that the body and the mind had to be exercised to achieve harmony and hence, art and sports always went hand in hand.

When the Olympics was banned by the Roman Emperor in 393 AD, citing religious reasons and the modern version was reborn, art contests were also added in 1912, with the sole vision of forging a connection between athletes, artists and the spectators. This did not however, happen without any hurdles to be crossed.

When Baron Pierre de Coubertin created the International Olympic Committee, he stated his plan thus,- “In the high times of Olympia, the fine arts were combined harmoniously with the Olympic Games to create their glory. This is to become reality once again.” His idea was accepted but could not come to fruition until the 1912 Olympics due to several financial issues arising out of the Vesuvius eruption in 1906.