What’s in a name? an agenda

CHENNAI: The Kanwar Yatra, an annual pilgrimage performed by Shiva devotees, has turned controversial this year due to the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments’ directives that all eateries along the route, from restaurants to hawker stalls, be labelled with the owners’ names, evidently so that non-Hindu owned establishments will be obvious to all. Fortunately, the Supreme Court has responded to petitions by Opposition parties calling out these directives as identity-based exclusionary tactics and placed a stay order on them.

This news comes barely weeks after it was announced that the city of Palitana, Gujarat, has declared that the sale of meat within its jurisdiction will be punishable by law. The Palitana decision was spearheaded by Jain monks under the ruse that the city, famous for its temples, has an intrinsically vegetarian nature — resulting in loss of livelihood for hundreds and impacting the basic rights of all. The directives related to the Kanwar Yatra seem to offer pilgrims a choice about whose eateries to patronise based on their names — which will reveal religion or caste.

The Kanwar Yatra directive in particular carries obvious echoes of how Jewish establishments in Nazi Germany were clearly marked, which then led to the requirement that Jewish people themselves be distinguished through a yellow badge. These were official laws that paved the way for genocide, as we all already know — because history books have recorded this well and have not so far been expunged of these facts, even though other genocides, serious conflicts and human rights violations have not necessarily been as thoroughly memorialised or even acknowledged. Then or today. Today, of course, one of the ways in which it is most pertinent to apply what we collectively know of genocide is to look at what Israel — established to rehome Jews affected in World War II — is doing to Palestinians, who are native to that colonised land.