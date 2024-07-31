Chennai to host India’s night street race

CHENNAI: The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) is set to make history with its inaugural night race at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit from August 30 to September 1. This groundbreaking event marks the first night race on a street circuit in India. Over three thrilling days, eight teams will light up the track with their high-speed machines in what promises to be the festival’s most exhilarating and ambitious season yet.

Promoted by Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd, the IRF strives to tap into a rapidly burgeoning motorsports fanbase in India. To capture the imagination of these fans, the IRF offers two championships: the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the FIA Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC). For the petrolheads, this Chennai night race, supported by the Government of Tamil Nadu, promises an unparalleled thrill for the region.

RPPL and the Tamil Nadu government announced the night circuit race and the event was graced by IAS officers Dr Atulya Mishra, additional chief secretary and J Meghanatha Reddy, member secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. Akhilesh Reddy, chairman & managing director of RPPL, former Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan and FMSCI President Akbar Ebrahim were present at the launch. Chennai is the country’s motorsports hub with a race track on the outskirts of the city.

The upcoming night race will add additional glory to its rich motorsports heritage and excitement to its burgeoning reputation as the center of all the high-octane action. A 3.5-kilometre stretch, the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit was made by RPPL in collaboration with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

The competing speedsters will zoom through the heart of India’s motorsports capital at breath-taking speed, within view of the iconic Marina Beach. The track commences at the Island Grounds and weaves past several key landmarks before rounding back to the starting point. Nineteen turns, multiple chicanes, and tricky elevations punctuate long stretches of the tarmac, keeping both drivers and fans on their toes.

Top honours for Rishon, Nikhilesh, Rivaan

Bengaluru’s Rishon Rajeev and Nikhilesh Raju, and Rivaan Dev Preetham, the 11-year-old from Chennai took the honours in their respective categories in the third round of the Meco Fmsci National Rotax Max Karting Championship 2024 at the brand new CoASTT circuit, built by India’s first F1 driver, Narain Karthikeyan at Coimbatore. Former champion and Indian F4 driver, Rishon Rajeev (Birel Art India), topped the pre-final and the final in the Senior Max class to underline his dominance.