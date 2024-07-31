‘I fear being underutilised,' says Nakkhul

CHENNAI: Nakkhul, who will next be seen in director RG Krishnan’s Vasco Da Gama, which is all set to release on August 2, calls the film a fantasy that acts like a satirical commentary on the existing social decay. Nakkhul says, “If you remember the court scene in Maasilamani where Maasi says that people who do the right thing end up in prison, Vasco Da Gama elaborates on how wrongdoers have their way and the righteous are at the receiving end. The character I play, Vasudevan, is that unlucky guy whose bowl is full of misfortunes and loses his tolerance at one point. There is an ample serving of dark humour. Vasudevan is based on our director, as he learned lessons the industry teaches in a decade with just one film.”

When asked how Vasco Da Gama is going to deal with this common theme dealt within different tones in several Tamil films, Nakkhul responds, saying, “Vasco Da Gama will be a fantasy story set against the present world. “The very reason the film is titled after the Portuguese explorer is interesting, which I cannot disclose now. In no way does it relate to what the real Vasco Da Gama has done,” adds the actor.

The number of films in Nakkhul’s filmography is not at all in consonance with the reasonable success he has tasted in the industry. Kandhakottai and Vallinam were four years apart; Sei and Vasco Da Gama are five years apart. He opens up by saying that the gaps between the films are not voluntary. “There are several reasons for a gap between films. In some cases, I may not have heard a great narration; in others, I may have given my fullest but I have no say in the release.

The second break you mentioned after Sei was obviously due to the COVID lockdown and restrictions. I sincerely want to make films regularly. I agree with the industry’s formula of having four films in hand so that at least one clicks. I haven’t done as many films as was expected from me because, one, I am a stickler for logic in the script, and two, I prefer quality over quantity,” he says.