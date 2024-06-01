Keep the next generation smoke-free

CHENNAI: In a world where health and well-being should be prioritised, the influence of the tobacco industry remains a formidable challenge. According to WHO, this multi-billion dollar industry employs a variety of deceptive marketing tactics aimed at targeting youth.

Understanding the complexities of this issue is crucial in safeguarding future generations from the harmful effects of tobacco. The market offers a plethora of options, each with its unique appeal. Cigarettes remain the most common form, but smokeless tobacco, including chewing tobacco and snuff, presents a different set of risks. Hookahs, or waterpipes, have gained popularity, particularly among young people, due to the misconception that they are a safer alternative. Beedis, small, hand-rolled cigarettes, are another form that appeals to various demographics, often because they are perceived as more natural or traditional. The tobacco industry has adeptly diversified its products to cater to varying preferences and misconceptions. This diversification complicates efforts to combat tobacco use, as each type requires specific regulatory and educational strategies to address its unique risks.

Protecting youth from the influence of the industry requires comprehensive and multi-faceted strategies. Stricter regulations on tobacco marketing, particularly digital marketing, are essential. The digital landscape has become a new frontier for tobacco advertising, with social media platforms being used to target younger audiences through influencers and covert marketing tactics.

Increasing tobacco taxes is another effective measure. Higher prices deter youth from purchasing tobacco products, reducing initiation rates. Smoke-free laws that prohibit smoking in public places also play a crucial role in reducing exposure to secondhand smoke and denormalising smoking behaviour. Public awareness campaigns are vital in educating people about the risks of tobacco use. These campaigns, often spearheaded by health organisations and governments, aim to counteract the tobacco industry’s messaging and present factual information about the dangers of smoking.

A deadly connection

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death globally, responsible for over 8 million deaths annually. The connection between tobacco and cancer is irrefutable. Smoking is linked to several types of cancer, including lung, mouth, throat, oesophagus, and bladder cancers. The harmful chemicals in tobacco are primarily responsible for these cancers, wreaking havoc on the body’s cells and leading to malignant transformations. The most common and lethal consequence of smoking is lung cancer. However, the carcinogenic effects of tobacco extend far beyond the lungs. Oral cancers, which include mouth and throat cancers, are particularly prevalent among users of smokeless tobacco. These cancers not only threaten life but also significantly impair quality of life, often leading to disfigurement and difficulties in speaking and eating.

The toxic contents

A single cigarette contains over 7,000 chemicals, many of which are harmful to health. Among these, tar, nicotine, and carbon monoxide are the most notorious. Tar, a sticky substance, accumulates in the lungs, leads to significant damage and increasing the risk of lung diseases, including cancer. Nicotine is the addictive component, making quitting a challenging endeavour. Carbon monoxide, a toxic gas, reduces the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood, leading to a host of cardiovascular issues. These chemicals underscore the insidious nature of cigarettes.