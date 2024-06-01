Mangoes, memories, and mirth

CHENNAI: Every year, when the summer approaches with its piercing rays and sweltering heat, drenching us in sweat, the availability of raw and ripe, fresh and juicy, sweet and sour mangoes makes the seasonal ordeal feel worth it. While the markets in the city are painted in shades of yellow with the variants of the King of Fruits, how would you like to enter a world where they are grown?

Imagine stepping into an enchanting mango orchard, where the air is fragrant with the aroma of ripe mangoes and the ambience is steeped in tradition. Started in 2018 with the aim of promoting mango tourism, the 70-year-old orchard at Hanu Reddy Farms, with its towering trees and serene environment, becomes a vibrant playground for mango lovers each year.

In the world of mangoes

This year, The Great Mango Festival is back with its fifth edition, promising a rich experience in the world of mangoes. Scheduled on every Sunday of June, Hanu Reddy Mango Tourism invites everyone to indulge in a mango-filled adventure. “Similar to how people go for apple-picking in the West, we started The Great Mango Festival to promote mango tourism in India, considering that mangoes are our national fruit and grow in abundance in our country,” says Nirupama Reddy, COO, Hanu Reddy Residences.