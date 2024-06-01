SWAN team to conduct a fundraising gala

CHENNAI: Moved by the service rendered by Sankara Nethralaya to her father, Surekha Ben Mehta sought to contribute to society through the institution. She became the first volunteer, registering herself with Sankara Nethralaya, and thus SWAN (Sankara Nethralaya Women’s Auxiliary) was born. She was joined by Kousalya Appukutty, Sudha Haridas, and Mrs Ramaswamy, who collaborated with Dr Vasanthi Badrinath.

SWAN, a non-profit social service organisation, conceived by Dr SS Badrinath, formalised its partnership with Sankara Nethralaya in 1984. Today, SWAN actively supports various departments of Sankara Nethralaya in their day-to-day operations. Volunteers assist in file scrutiny in the Medical Records Section, handle patient inquiries at the counters, and guide patients in the OPDs across all its branches. They ensure a conducive atmosphere for patients, doctors, and staff, maintaining cleanliness and providing friendly assistance.

On May 21, Dr TS Surendran, chairman of Sankara Nethralaya, released a commemorative souvenir honouring the contributions of SWAN members. Following this, SWAN will host a fundraising gala on June 2, at Narada Gana Sabha, featuring a performance by ‘Miracle on Wheels’ showcasing the talent of dancers with physical disabilities. The funds raised will be used to support Sankara Nethralaya’s initiatives in providing comprehensive eye care services to underserved communities and advancing research in ophthalmology.

A building of hope and care

Founded in 1978 by Dr SS Badrinath, the Doyen of Ophthalmology, as ordained by Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal, Sankara Nethralaya has emerged as a global leader in ophthalmic care.