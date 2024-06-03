Actor Karunas briefly detained for carrying bullets

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Karunas was detained at Chennai Airport for allegedly carrying bullets in his bag. The actor was intending to board a flight to Tiruchy when he was stopped by the security personnel.

During inquiries, it was found that Karunas had a licence for a firearm and the bullets were accidentally kept in his bag. He was let go after an interrogation.

According to a police source, 40 live bullets were recovered from his bag. Karunas produced necessary documents for it and said he couldn’t check the bag properly before leaving as he was in a hurry. Karunas also added he had submitted his firearm to the Dindigul police as per the election norm.

The security personnel denied him entry to the flight. After interrogation, the bullets were returned. No case was registered and he was let go.