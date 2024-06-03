Chennai Corporation on toes after three more dog bites reported

CHENNAI: With an increase in reports of human-animal conflicts in the city, especially stray cattle attacks and dog bites, the city corporation has found itself being unable to navigate through legal hurdles and take action. Meanwhile, the corporation is being pulled up for inaction by the general public as three dog-bite cases have been reported in the city last week.

The Tamil Nadu Animals and Birds in Urban Areas (Control and Regulation) Act, 1997 banned the owning of notified animals such as cattle, buffaloes and pigs in 144 of the total 155 wards of Chennai in 2000. However, as per corporation officials, the notification ran into legal hurdles and was stayed. The corporation is now discussing the legal aspects of implementing the same with its counsel.

As per commissioner J Radhakrishnan, in the case of stray dogs, the corporation has been tasked with limiting its activities to those specified under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023. This is being done even as specific guidelines and standard operating procedures prescribed for dealing with complaints of ferocious/aggressive dog bite cases do not permit the local bodies to relocate the animals, let alone consider eliminating them as demanded by a section of victims. Regulations do not permit such approaches and legally the ABC Rules, 2023 is the cornerstone for reducing the stray dog numbers, he added.

“Having said that, we feel animal lovers, activists, dog-bite victims, stray dog feeders, NGOs, and urban local bodies need to discuss the aspect with an open mind and come down from reiterating our stated legal positions and understand each others’ perspective, especially those affected,” Radhakrishnan said.