Frustration mounts as Air India Express cancels Chennai-Kolkata flight after long wait

CHENNAI: Passengers flying to Kolkata from Chennai by Air India Express IX1885 were a harried lot after they were made to wait for six long hours only to be told that their flight had been cancelled due to technical glitches.

Talking to TNIE, a passenger said he reached the airport around 5 am but had to wait for so long to hear about the cancellation. “The airlines, rather than making other alternative arrangements, left us stranded in the airport with the hope that our journey would start later in the day,” the passenger said. “It was only in the afternoon they informed us that our flight got cancelled and our money would be refunded. There was no remorse. Many of us don’t have the money to book another flight,” the person said.

Another passenger said, “The airlines did not make any arrangement for passengers who had to wait. They could have arranged alternative flights or shifted us to a hotel to prepare ourselves for the next journey.”

When TNIE tried to reach out to Air India Express spokesperson, he did not respond.