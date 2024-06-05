A mother’s healthy cooking manual

CHENNAI: As a 10-year-old, my favourite pastime was playing games on the Internet, particularly cooking-related games. Well, my favourite was replicating the recipes from Sarah’s Cooking Class. Since these games were generated out of codes, the process and the finished dish did not quite resemble the ones from my kitchen; there needed to be more human touch.

Sarah made an impression on my cooking experiments. Years later, I come across her namesake, Sara Ganesh Pandy from Coimbatore, influencing Instagrammers with her cooking choices. I could see resemblances in their cooking procedures, mixing techniques, use of utensils and ingredients.

A self-taught cook, child sleep consultant, pregnancy fitness educator, professional makeup artist and hairstylist and owner of a clothing brand called Paavay — she wears multiple hats. In an interview with CE, Sara, whose cooking reels are going viral, talks about her food preparation, the process and the vision behind them.

Rewind and replay

Sara has been practicing cooking everything at home for the last three years. “Whether it’s butter, vanilla extract, or sauces, I prefer making them from scratch. There’s something satisfying about creating these essentials with my own hands,” she expresses. As a health-conscious mom, Sara firmly believes that our food choices profoundly impact our well-being. When we prepare meals using fresh, whole ingredients, we nourish our bodies and minds. “This mindful approach enhances nutrition and fosters a deeper connection with what we consume,” she adds.