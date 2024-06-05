Indulge in the aroma of Malabar

CHENNAI: Kerala is a tropical paradise with its coast lined with coconut trees, lush green hills, and scenic backwaters. Each region has a different cuisine. A major cuisine is the Mappila cuisine. The Mappilas are Muslims, especially from the northern parts of Kerala, including Kozhikode, Kasargod, Kannur, Wayanad, and Mallapuram. Their cuisine dates back to the 4th century when Arab traders travelled to the Port of Muziri along the Malabar coast in search of spices. Muziri was a great centre of trade and the Chinese, the Greeks, the Romans, and the Arabs flocked to the place.

The name Mappila is considered to be a variant of Maha Pillai, which translates to an honoured person. This name was used to address the children of Arab traders. Hence, the Mappila/Moplah cuisine has multiple influences, beginning with the Arabs and then Europeans, and Vasco da Gama’s landing on the Malabar coast, charmed by the spices, especially pepper and cinnamon. The Arabs who came here were married into the local families and this resulted in the spread of Arab influences across the region in both traditions and food. Even the Malayalam spoken here has a distinct Arabic touch.

Mappila delicacies like biryani and aleesa have derived directly from the Arab world. The Mappila cuisine is predominantly non-vegetarian and has a lot of ghee and coconut milk. Even breakfast starts with a meat dish like mutton stew.

Most houses to this day have a wood-fired stove and traditional utensils. One such utensil is a puttu kutti, usually made of brass or copper. It has two parts — the lower part is placed over the stove and kutti that is placed over it has a few holes for letting out the steam.

Cheenachatti and chatti, made of clay, is another set of important utensils found in every household. Though they take a long time to heat up, they retain the heat for a long time and food cooked in these has an enhanced flavour.