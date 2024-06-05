Oregano: A multifaceted herb

CHENNAI: Oregano, with its delicate white, pink or light purple flowers and warm aroma, is not just another herb in the garden. It is a powerhouse of flavour and wellness benefits. Native to the Mediterranean but now cultivated worldwide, this resilient perennial herb has found its way into kitchens and medicine cabinets alike.

It can grow upto 30-90 cm tall, with woody stems and leaves. Oregano adds a burst of flavour to dishes ranging from meats and salads to soups and sauces. Its essential oil and oleoresin are prized in the food industry for their aromatic essence, enhancing everything from alcoholic beverages to baked goods.

But oregano isn’t just about taste. Its oil is known for its carminative, stomachic, diuretic, and diaphoretic properties, making it a go-to remedy for ailments like whooping cough and bronchitis. Its antioxidant and antimicrobial properties also aid in wound healing and overall wellness.

From the Himalayas of India to the sunny fields of Mexico and Greece, oregano thrives in warm, well-drained soils, bringing its versatile benefits to tables around the world.

In summary, oregano isn’t just a culinary spice; it’s a multifaceted herb that enriches gastronomy and enables holistic well-being.

Therapeutic Properties of Oregano