Three highways to get Rs 50-cr wayside amenities in TN

CHENNAI: After minister for highways and minor ports E V Velu announced in the assembly the plan to set up of three wayside amenities at three locations, the state highways has started the work by floating expression of interest for the project. The project to be implemented at a cost of Rs 50 crore will be implemented on Singaperumalkoil-Sriperumbudur-Thiruvallur-Red Hills Road (SH 57); Arcot-Tindivanam (SH 5); and Dindugul-Kangeyam (SH 37).

The wayside amenities include a play area for children, parking space and fuel stations. The project land is owned by the highways department. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways designed a policy for the development of standardised wayside amenities on national highways for every 45km to 60km. Under phase one, the amenities are proposed to be developed on public-private partnership at 16 locations across the country, with two in state. The facilities are expected to come up on NH 7 at two spots in Thoothukudi and Krishnagiri districts. Sources said the project would take two years to be completed after finalisation of tenders.