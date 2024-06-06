DMK loses votes in Chennai North while BJP gains in South

CHENNAI: While DMK has managed to put forth a good show in Chennai, their vote share in the city has witnessed a slight decrease when compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
In Chennai North, it now holds a vote share of 55.09% compared to 62.03% in 2019. In the south, it had a 50.28% vote share in the last LS elections, which has come down to 47%. In Chennai Central, the party got 56.68% vote share, only a negligible difference from 57.3% in 2019.
As per assembly constituency-wise analysis, DMK’s strongest performances this time were in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni (64.15%), Kolathur (59.51%) and reserved constituencies of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (59.8%) and Egmore (58%).
However, in areas where the BJP managed to perform well, which were in south Chennai, DMK’s vote share took a hit. In T Nagar, where BJP registered its highest vote share of 36.39%, DMK’s votes slumped to 41.13%, its lowest among the three Chennai constituencies. Similarly, in Velachery, where BJP secured 30.48%, DMK managed to get only 45.25% of the votes.
As far as parliamentary constituencies go, BJP secured 26.39% votes in Chennai South followed by 23.1% in Chennai Central and the least in Chennai North with 12.5%. Chennai South saw the familiar face of Tamilisai Soundararajan contesting, which along with the presence of upper caste voters, is expected to have boosted BJP’s performance.
In Chennai Central, AIADMK had made way for its ally DMDK to contest, managing to scrape through a mere 9.86%, comparable only to NTK’s 6.3%. This allowed the BJP to gain some ground.
The BJP however, failed to make significant inroads in Chennai North, especially in assembly constituencies of RK Nagar and Royapuram where it garnered a mere 10.55% and 11.08% votes respectively.
AIADMK managed a decent show in Chennai North where it secured its highest vote share (17.51%) among Chennai constituencies. In Chennai South, it got 15.7% of the votes. NTK took 7.64% of the votes in Chennai South, 6.3% in Chennai Central and 10.6% in Chennai North.