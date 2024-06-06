DMK loses votes in Chennai North while BJP gains in South

CHENNAI: While DMK has managed to put forth a good show in Chennai, their vote share in the city has witnessed a slight decrease when compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In Chennai North, it now holds a vote share of 55.09% compared to 62.03% in 2019. In the south, it had a 50.28% vote share in the last LS elections, which has come down to 47%. In Chennai Central, the party got 56.68% vote share, only a negligible difference from 57.3% in 2019.

As per assembly constituency-wise analysis, DMK’s strongest performances this time were in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni (64.15%), Kolathur (59.51%) and reserved constituencies of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (59.8%) and Egmore (58%).

However, in areas where the BJP managed to perform well, which were in south Chennai, DMK’s vote share took a hit. In T Nagar, where BJP registered its highest vote share of 36.39%, DMK’s votes slumped to 41.13%, its lowest among the three Chennai constituencies. Similarly, in Velachery, where BJP secured 30.48%, DMK managed to get only 45.25% of the votes.