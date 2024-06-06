Home sustainable home

CHENNAI: While summer holidays now mean a getaway to exotic locations, in the earlier days it was a period to spend time in our ancestral homes, running around the cool verandahs and whiling away time sitting on the thinnai.

Trying to touch the huge beams; helping our mothers fetch water from a well in the backyard; plucking herbs that grew just outside the kitchen window; admiring the symmetry of the rooms; bathing in the cool breeze and sleeping on the cold floor — all these experiences made the brick and stone house an abode of love and care.

This is a page right out of architect Krithika Venkatesh’s childhood when she visited her grandparents in Kancheepuram. In the mornings, women would chat and giggle while spinning the colourful yarn, with the sun rays falling on the muttram (courtyard).

In the nights, she would sleep beside her grandmother in the courtyard and gaze at the stars. “We had huge muttrams because there were no private rooms. The home was made of lime and was very cool. I loved to visit and stay there,” she shares.

Research and revival

These sojourns increased Krithika’s curiosity about architecture. She graduated with an architectural degree in 2018 from Mohamed Sathak AJ Academy of Architecture. In 2016, during the third year of a five-year course, she pursued her internship at Peoples Architecture Commonweal. “My first assignment with Sudhir, my mentor then, was to go to different sites where building materials were manufactured,” says Krithika.

The visit started from Coorg, along the Kaveri basin, and ended at Nagapattinam. They came across cement factories, river sand mining, bauxite mining, and other construction industries. “We saw the level of degradation to the environment that had happened because of these construction projects.