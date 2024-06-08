Freedom from societal shackles

CHENNAI: Sakkarangal saabam-alla suthanthiram” (Wheelchair is not a curse but freedom), writes Naveen Daniel, an activist and artist, in his diary. These words are accompanied by a drawing of a person sitting in a black wheelchair, blue side guards, orange dots denoting eyes, and a straight line to be a mouth. “It was my first attempt at drawing after schooling. Some 20 years later, I drew that in Google notes,” says Naveen, who works with watercolours and dabbles in digital art.

Motivated by his friends and family members, Naveen an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, eductes people on Instagram about the community and disability. He says, “To know about disability and the community, one should learn from the people who belong and not others.”

In 2000, when Naveen was in class 3, he started developing symptoms of Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis (JRA) when he was at school. Following this, he was not included in physical education, karate, and dance classes, for the next two years of his schooling. Sitting in his class, alone, Naveen took to art practice. “Art helped me express my anger and energy,” he says.

This ritual of indulging in art gradually decreased as the pain intensified with each passing day, which “limited” his physical movements. He was in class 5 then. “My parents took me to various doctors who promised that I would be cured and that all of this is temporary,” says Naveen. He adds that his parents believe in god and they would read to him the verses from the holy Bible.

Frequent journeys to hospitals and places of worship led to increased movement constraints with no remedy and no sign of betterment. This difficult phase was also during the time when the Internet was evolving, and it turned out to be a boon for Naveen. He took inspiration from the work of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, and started equipping himself with knowledge of art, disability movements, and politics among others. Naveen eventually began using the platform to voice his opinions and upload his artwork.

His social media journey is filled with life lessons and the art practice through which he lives his life.

A powerful medium

Naveen’s first words read, “… enaku karpikkapatta mathathin punitha nool muluka pala vithamana ableist karuthugal irukum (The religious holy book I was taught has various comments on ableism)… appadi thinikapatta sapiengalin manathil irundhu sathiyum, homophobia, ableism, transphobia, misogyny ponra anaithu aanigalaiyum pudungum paniyil ennal mudindhadhai thodarndhu seiven (With these teaching, caste, homophobia, ableism, transphobia, and misogyny are drilled into the hearts of sapiens, I will do my best to remove all such hindrances).” Holding this message, he has been writing since 2020, and today, he actively uploads his words and photos on social media, educating people on disability.