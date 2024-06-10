Revolutionising runways

CHENNAI : Fashion has long been one of the most celebrated forms of self-expression. It is a tool that has sparked entire revolutions and brought about an understanding of empowerment, identity, and change in society. Today’s fashion landscape is such that every individual is encouraged to be authentic, staying true to their style.

This vision is at the heart of Souls Walk in Fashion (SWF), a newly launched platform dedicated to showcasing the creative vision, style, and aesthetic of emerging talents.

On Saturday, the essence of the fashion industry — glamour, high-profile connections, stunning designs, and leading collaborations — was embodied at the grand launch of SWF. The event attracted prominent figures from both the fashion and film industries, setting the stage for a glorious initiative.

A vision of inclusivity and accessibility drives the establishment of SWF. “Fashion should be available from the higher class to the lower class. Everyone has a dream, and they should make it come true. We believe that all classes should get that opportunity,” emphasises Sangeetha Maria Allen, the founder of Souls Walk in Fashion.