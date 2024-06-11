96-year-old actor N Jothi Kannan reflects on decades-long journey in theatre and film

CHENNAI: The adage ‘Age is just a number’ seems to be proved when the likes of N Jothi Kannan are striving to render a meaning and make it count in every sense of the term. Just back from a movie shoot in Salem district, the 96-year-old says his burning desire is to keep going till his feet scream for rest.

Kannan’s journey started decades ago. During the 40s, Kannan recalls, the only source of income for the ones without basic education was theatre. Among a few living legends from that era are Nawab Rajamanickam Pillai, AP Nagarajan, MS Muthukrisnan, and Tiruchi Soundararajan. “The roles I played were not the big ones but each character I donned had the requisite footage to leave my mark. One such play was Perasai Piditha Periyar where my character opposed the revolutionary ideas of a leader. The impact of the dialogues was such that the audience could not take it in their stride. Any number of foot wears and stones hurled at the stage when I was in the process of executing the dialogues, I should say it was a victory for the character — much like Bernard Shaw who had famously held the slipper thrown at him as a souvenir and appreciation for his act,” he says.

Remarkable plays

Those days, lengthy dialogues substantiated with facts, enthralled the audience. A play close to Kannan is his act in Theeyavar Theetum Gandhi Padhai where he chronically detailed the work of the Mahatma in a supporting character — right from the Ahimsa act to the principled living. He says, “An ardent fan of Gandhi, I spent a length of time trashing various books to get the facts right. It was a proud moment for me when encomiums poured from everywhere, including the prominent political leaders of that era. In my five decades of stage, I had to be the father of all moments, having done my mite to the Father of the Nation. As a 14-year-old, I was raw but was slowly drawn into a world like a magnet.”