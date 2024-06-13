Mogappair CC win II Division championship

CHENNAI: Mogappair CC emerged as the winner of the II Division TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2023-24 by winning six out of seven matches and securing 24 points. Wheels India RC were the runners-up by winning five out of seven matches and securing 20 points. M Vishal of Mogappair CC was the highest run-getter in second division with 354 Runs (with 5 fifty plus) and his teammate DT Chandrasekar is the highest wicket-taker and overall in second division with 17 wickets.

Pickleball tourney

Sidharth Vishwanath and Siddharth Ravipati won the men’s double’s gold in the Pickleball tournament conducted by Tamilnadu Pickleball Association along with Ice water – Express Avenue on June 8-9. Nikita Jagan and Anubalambigai Ganeshkumar won the women’s double’s gold at the event. Decathlon gave away gift vouchers to the winners of the event. Amitash Pradhan, a pickleball player himself, was the chief guest for the tournament.

Winners: Men’s doubles: Gold: Sidharth Vishwanath & Siddharth Ravipati; Silver: Vishnu Chittan & Abhi Prasad; Bronze: Raj Ganpath & Sidharth Rajan; Women’s doubles: Gold: Nikita Jagan & Anubalambigai Ganeshkumar; Silver: Sonia Samdaria & Darshana Bala; Bronze: Aishvarya A & Karthiha Balu.

BFI AGM concluded

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) successfully conducted its Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) on June 8, 2024. The meeting, led by the newly elected body, focused on the significant developments and future plans for Indian basketball. The discussed issues include a new administration office in New Delhi by August 2024, national sports camp in Chennai, Talent Reach Wing (TRW) headed by Aman Sharma. New coaching appointments: Scott Flemming, a renowned NBA coach, has been appointed to enhance the coaching infrastructure. Discussions are underway to appoint a dedicated 3x3 coach. BFI will establish two National Sports Academies, each accommodating 60 talented players who will receive full scholarships.

Abhinandh shines

PB Abhinandh of Chennai Achievers was in splendid form as he claimed thee titles when he won U-17, U-19 and men’s titles at the 1st Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association-CPCL State Ranking tournament held at ICF indoor stadium. K Ananya, also from Chennai, Achievers bagged a double when she won the girls U-15 and U-17 crowns. Chennai Achievers players put up an all-round display by claiming six titles out of the possible 12.

Results: (all finals): Men: Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) bt S Karthikeyan (SK Academy) 6-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-5, 11-7; Boys: Youth: Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) bt S Preyesh (RRTTHPC) 15-17, 9-11, 11-4, 13-11, 11-5, 11-13,17-15; Sub-Junior: Vishruth Ramakrishnan (MST) bt Jishnu Balaji (TMDTTA) 11-8, 11-7, 11-9; Cadet: Sanjay Arvindh (Jawahar) bt S Anantesh (MST)11-9, 11-8, 11-5; Mini-Cadet: Tanish (SK Academy) bt R Sujeth (Best Shot) 11-9, 12-10, 8-11, 11-3; Women: Nithyashree (Chennai Achievers) bt Seleena Deepti (RTTHPC) 11-4, 11-5, 11-6, 11-7; Girls: Youth: N Sharvani (Mylapore Club) bt MR Pooja (SK Academy) 15-13, 11-2, 11-7, 4-11, 8-11, 11-4; Junior: M Ananya (Chennai Achievers) bt N Sharvani (Mylapore Club) 11-2, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9; Sub-Junior: M Annanya (Chennai Achievers) bt B Varnica (SSA-Erode) 11-6, 11-8, 11-9; Cadet Girls: Ambatti Pooja (LCC-Neyveli) bt A Bavithra (LCC-Neyveli) 11-7, 12-10, 11-9; Mini-Cadet: D Pratika (SSA-Erode) bt D Kavisha (HTTA-Theni) 11-5, 11-9, 12-10; Veterans: G Vinod bt N Senthil 11-4, 12-10, 11-8; Corporates: Arunkumar bt Prassana Kumar 11-7, 11-8, 3-11, 11-3.