Sandhai speculations

Rumour mills in the market

Such rumours have been on the rounds since the market was relocated to its present location in 2010. “The Defense Department maintains this road to transport raw materials to their CSD canteen. There are talks to move the market,” says G Boominathan, a stall owner and a member of CPI (M). It was he who moved to the Madras High Court in November 2010, to secure this location as it is a source of livelihood for 2,000 small-scale business owners who sell refurbished and second-hand goods at a nominal price.

In a writ of Mandamus, petitioner Pallavaram Cantonment Varasandhai Siru Viyabarigal Nala Sangam (registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975) vs the respondent president in charge of the Cantonment and the chief executive officer of St Thomas Mount – Pallavaram Cantonment filed a joint memo. It reads, “… the respondents not to evict the members of the petitioner from their respective small shops… and the petitioners to continue their roadside business in cattle market permanently or Friday Weekly Market by allotting the 4 acres of land in… Old Trunk Road”.

Securing the spot on the Old Trunk Road, the Cantonment started inviting bidders to keep books of accounts. “The tenders increased the stall prices and started exploiting the vendors. For an 8x8 stall, we paid Rs 50 earlier and now it is Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000. The profit margin is not very high on furniture. Since people below the poverty line come here, we do not negotiate the price much. So, on a good day, the maximum sale goes up to Rs 8,000. The rent is Rs 2,000, transportation costs up to Rs 2,000, food and beverage come up to a thousand; at the end of the day only Rs 3,000 is left in our pockets,” shares 47-year-old Mohideen, who own a godown in Ramapuram and has been visiting Pallavaram Market for the last 15 years.

Be sneaky and sharp

“Anna 900 ku mudichidunga, (Brother, close the deal at `900),” says one of the buyers at Ismail’s chair and table shop. Sealing the deal, Ismail says, “When people get products at the rate they wish for, it gives them happiness. They are always on a budget and that is why they come here. For them, owning a chair and table itself is a luxury.”

Another provision store vendor says, “The packing (of goods) starts a week in prior. We pack 100 g of each spice and sell it for Rs 20. This will sustain customers for a week. So, there are those who come in every week,” shares Abay. Sumathi*, who runs a dry fish stall, says, “I have been coming here for 30 plus years and have seen all kinds of customers, some pay the higher price I quote, some bargain, and some are reluctant to pay. You should know a few techniques to get money from them. Going to a different space, to understand the needs and demands of the crowd there and to settle will take a long time; the business will be hit.”

Like everything in life, the customers and vendors are two sides of the same coin. Even the regular customers do not want the sandhai to move to another location. “Owning a TV, sofa, and fridge was a dream. And now, I am living it because I can afford all of them here at the sandhai,” says Lakshmi, adding “If it is moved to any other location, it will be difficult to go there and purchase.”