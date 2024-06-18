A temple with a sanctum for Vikhanasa Maharishi

CHENNAI : Thandarai, an ancient village near Uthiramerur, is home to two temples — the Lakshminarayana (Vishnu) temple and the other one for Siva, worshipped here as Kuntishwara. The Lakshminarayana Perumal temple faces east, but there is no gopuram at the entrance. The wide open prakaram (enclosure) has a bali-pitham and Garuda mandapam.

In front is the the central sanctum enshrining a small stone image of Lakshminarayana Perumal in a seated pose, holding the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands. His lower right hand is in abhaya hasta (blessing) and lower left hand is around His consort Goddess Lakshmi who is seated on His left lap. The pitham (pedestal) on which this image has been consecrated is unique.

At the base is kurma (tortoise), on top of which are four elephants (guardians of the four main directions). Atop the elephants is Adisesha, the serpent of Vishnu and right on top is a kamala (lotus). Since Lakshmi is already in the main sanctum, there is no separate shrine for this Goddess in the prakaram as is usually seen in the Vishnu temples of Tamil Nadu.

The utsava-murti (processional image), also worshipped as Lakshminarayana, is in a standing pose holding the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands; with the lower right hand in abhaya hasta and lower left hand in uru-hasta (resting on the thigh). Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi stand on either side of this image.