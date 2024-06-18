Re-evaluating the value of Xbox game pass: A hauntii experience

It doesn’t mean that the challenge ends with lighting up the pathways, as even well-lit corridors are scattered with monsters. Some of them are weak, and will collapse when a couple of well-placed spectral energy shots hit them. Others are elusive. We might look around for some “hauntable” allies, who will have the necessary powers to shoot down the stronger enemies.

Once we get into the flow of things, the cracks begin to show. Progress in the game was super slow. Ascending to a different part of the map for instance, is gated, unless you hold the mandatory number of “stars.” Stars are one of the multiple in-game currencies that are hidden in various corners of the map. Collecting them is a repetitive process and can get annoying, because I end up spending hours haunting every tree, and shooting down every monster, in the hope of getting more stars.

I also found the story a bit too simple. I capture slivers of what the life of the ghost looked like every time I finish a section of the map. It felt like too little for the effort it took to get it. The puzzles didn’t feel super smart either.

All this meant was that I didn’t end up finishing the game. But this week, I decided to actively review the reasons why I stopped playing the game — and it isn’t all Hauntii’s fault. What I have often failed to acknowledge is that the “shelved game” phenomenon is often a result of having acquired a title at no cost through the Xbox game pass. I give up too soon. I condemn it to the status of “boring” without giving it a second chance. And this is why I will be giving up my game pass this month.

I want you all to actively take stock of this — how many games have you tried through the game pass? How many of these have you given up on? Is this all worth it? The answer is simpler than you think. Waiting the entire year to play a AAA title that comes out for free on the game pass is not a reason enough to pay for it month after month. I realised that I have spent over Rs 20,000 on the game pass in the last four years, to ultimately give in and purchase the only three games I ever play all that much on this service: Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and funnily enough, Solitaire. If Hauntii sounds interesting to you, buy it on Steam, or for the Switch or PlayStation. Maybe then, you might give it the second chance that it deserves.