Boy bitten by stray dog in Chennai's Santhome

CHENNAI: In yet another stray dog attack, a 6-year-old boy was bitten by a canine in Santhome after he tried to feed it biscuits on Monday night. He is currently under observation at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Egmore.

The boy, Saisaran, suffered injuries in his hands and face and is being observed for possible reactions after being vaccinated. The corporation said it has received complaints from locals on increase in stray dog population in the area, and is taking steps to address the issue.

Mayor R Priya visited the boy at the hospital and also requested people to discourage their children from getting too close to stray dogs in the absence of adult supervision. “The corporation is bound by certain regulations to limit its intervention to performing animal birth control on stray dogs, and releasing them back,” the mayor said.

The boy will be discharged after giving him three sutures, hospital sources said. The dog is also being observed for signs of rabies, officials said.