Paati ’s wisdom for the win

CHENNAI: During the festival of crackers and lights, Akash Muralidharan recalls his grandmother, mother, and aunt carefully kneading and frying up batches of crispy murukku and adirasam. As one with a sweet tooth, the youngster’s first tryst with cooking was learning to make the festive soft, golden Mysore pak with his grandmother. The kitchen was his safe space and he spent generous amounts of time here, mastering recipes.

Growing up in a joint family, his routine was punctuated by meal times and the entire family congregating in the kitchen for breakfast and dinner. “Many memories are attached to that space and my grandmother would always encourage us to step inside the kitchen and cook. After all the men in the house would go off to work, it would just be my cousin, brother, and the women. We used to do activities together in the garden, kitchen and I enjoyed being around food and in the kitchen itself,” he says.

Akash watched his grandmother pluck spinach, manathakkali, or coconut and transform them into comforting dishes. “These are things I look up to her for. She would make so many things quickly. When she made sweets, she would put Boost or Milo and bring out a new flavour. I would think about how she did it then only,” the 29-year-old explains, adding his interest in cooking existed since he was conscious.

His paati’s experimental bone and love for cooking followed him ever since. From a degree in architecture to pursuing food design in Milan, Akash’s journey was intertwined with art, cooking, and food. “My effort has been to showcase my food, our South Indian food on an international platform. In Europe, I felt that everybody was celebrating their food and culture and they had such a strong bond they shared with it. Why are we not celebrating our food so much? This is the thought that pushed me to start working with food intensely,” explains the chef, who recently bagged the title of MasterChef India Tamil 2024.