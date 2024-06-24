Two jewellery store staff flee with 8 kg gold in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Esplanade police are on the lookout for two jewellery shop staff who allegedly escaped with 8 kg of gold, along with some cash, on Friday. According to the police, Dhirendra Singh and Jagadir Singh, both 24 years old, had been working at a jewellery store in Sowcarpet’s Periyanayakkan street. Old jewellery from other jewellers and goldsmiths used to be curated at this shop.

On Friday, Dhirendra and Jagadir were sent to collect ornaments from other goldsmiths and jewellery stores, as was the routine. However, when the two did not return even after a long time, the owner tried in vain to contact them over phone. He also came to know that the other jewellers had already handed over gold to the duo.

Based on a complaint, the Esplanade police registered a case and commenced a search for the two suspects. The border check posts and the railway police have been intimated and the investigation is expected to be taken over by the Central Crime Branch, police said.