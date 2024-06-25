BJP councillor tears up Chandru report, calls it biased against Hindus

CHENNAI: The BJP councillor from Ward 134 of the Chennai corporation, Uma Anandan, tore up a copy of the Justice Chandru committee report during the council meeting on Monday. The committee was constituted to frame guidelines to prevent caste violence, and its report was submitted to Chief Minister M K Stalin last week.

Uma Anandan’s demand that the council pass a resolution condemning the report was opposed by most of the councillors who said this was not an issue to be discussed in the city corporation council meeting. Mayor R Priya said that Anandan’s remarks would be expunged from council proceedings.

Speaking to reporters outside the council hall, Anandan said caste was not an issue exclusive to Hindus and alleged that Justice Chandru (retired) was biased. “The issue of caste and oppression in other religions is being overlooked. I suspect the intentions of Justice Chandru and I request that the Supreme Court review his judgments,” she said.

Uma Anandan added that community-based interventions are often carried out for backward sections from within their own communities and it is not the state government that always funds the initiatives.

“What next? Will they ask students to stop eating curd rice in schools? If this is not something to be discussed in the council, how can singing praises for Udhayanidhi Stalin by other councillors be accepted?” she asked, adding that the council had no right to ask her to leave the council hall.

After the incident, several councillors, including VCK’s Ambedvalavan called for Uma Anandan’s suspension from the council. However, sources said that she might be let off with a warning.