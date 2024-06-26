Construction work for India’s first Gorilla glass manufacturing unit commences

CHENNAI: Ground-breaking ceremony for the country’s first facility that would produce high-quality cover-glass parts for mobile consumer electronics was held on the Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies (BIG Tech) facility on Tuesday. The unit of American gorilla glass maker Corning and Optiemus Infracom Limited, India’s leading telecommunications and manufacturing enterprise, is coming up in SIPCOT industrial park in Kancheepuram.

Manufacturing finished cover-glass components domestically is a significant evolution for the industry in India and the BIG Tech facility will help strengthen local supply chains and create substantial employment opportunities. The new facility further underscores Corning’s continued investment in India across multiple industries, specifically those aligned with emerging market trends in the region.

Chief Minister M K Stalin in a statement said that Tuesday’s ceremony not only marks a significant investment in our state’s industrial capabilities but also reinforces Tamil Nadu’s position as a hub for innovation.

“Corning and Optiemus’s decision to establish a facility in the state is a testament to the skilled workforce, and business-friendly environment that the region offers,” said Industries Minister TRB Rajaa. “The new facility will create hundreds of job opportunities for our people and contribute to our vision of making Tamil Nadu a global manufacturing powerhouse,” he added.

The groundbreaking ceremony is happening five months after a MoU for the Rs 1,000 crore proposed investment was exchanged in the presence of CM Stalin between Ashok Kumar Gupta, Director, Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies Private Limited and V Vishnu, managing director and chief executive officer Guidance Tamil Nadu.

It is learnt that an estimated 13% of the world’s iPhones were assembled in India in 2023, and about three-quarters of those were made in Tamil Nadu.