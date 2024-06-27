The art of articulation

A play that made Moorthy very popular was Swami Vivekananda, helmed by K Vivek Shankar. As Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Moorthy breathed life into the character — as the media put forth in their view. “I read volumes of Vivekananda to know the esteem with which the Swamiji revered his mentor Ramakrishna,” he points out. Though it was a minuscule character, but had a very lasting impression. “I have acted in scores of plays but the one which will stay with me forever will be the Paramahamsa character. The beard has stayed with me since then,” Moorthy shares.

An ardent admirer of Sujatha’s scripts, his creativity took a giant leap reading the eminent works of writer T Janakiraman and emerging ones of that era. A profound trait of his writings was that they did not adhere to a set pattern, he notes, adding, “Irrespective of the beginning or end, what mattered was the middle phase of the play where the writer has to sustain the audience’s interest. In Gurukulam, artistes are free to air their opinions, which can be seen in the final product. Collect all the inputs, and put everything in place, but the final touch should have the director’s stamp. That had been the golden rule of Poornam.”

Trials and learning

Acceding that comedy was an area which he could not quite get it right, Moorthy ensured that the comical elements were in place while penning the scripts. “Having grown up hearing the magical lines of Marina in plays like Thani Kudithanam and Oor Vambu in All India Radio, the effect has rubbed on me,” he says.

In his comeback script Idudhan Sorgam after five years in the recent Kodai Nataka Vizha, Moorthy had dwelled on the plight of senior citizens in the old homes. Homing in a pertinent message that the grass is always green on the other side, the director underscored the importance of two mature minds coming to the aid of each other in the defining phase of one’s life.

The real meaning and essence of family life left the audience in tears in a play where there were many poignant moments. Happiness is in the mind and one need not have to go too far to seek was the underlying message. The play fetched two awards and Moorthy was delighted in the way the audience lapped up the offering and yelled for more.