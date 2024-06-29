TNPL winner to get Rs 50 lakh

CHENNAI: The eighth Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will be held from July 5 to August 4. The winners of the TNPL will receive Rs 50 lakh. The runners up will get `30 lakh and the third place, fourth place teams will receive Rs 20 lakh.

This season will witness eight teams battling it out across five venues — Salem, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, and Chennai. The tournament’s qualifier and the grand finale is scheduled to be held in Chennai — MA Chidambaram stadium.

The TNPL 2024 will begin in Salem on July 5 and go on till July 11, followed by the second leg in Coimbatore from July 13 to 18. The third leg will be in Tirunelveli from July 20 to 24. The final leg will be hosted in Dindigul from July 26 to 28th with the playoffs — Qualifier 1 and Eliminator slated for July 30 and 31 respectively in Dindigul.

Matches are scheduled to commence at 7.15 pm under floodlights, while afternoon fixtures will begin at 3.15 pm. The upcoming season is set to feature seven double-header match days. In the event of rain disrupting play during the playoffs, a reserve day will be utilised, as was the case last year.

RI Palani, secretary TNCA informed that IOB will be DRS partner of TNPL.He also said that international umpire S Ravi was the director of the umpires and he will review every match based on the performance of the umpires and correct them wherever necessary. Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank was also present at the press briefing.

Matches can be watched at Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.

Keerthana shines

SB Keerthana’s 4 for 9 enabled Purple Blazers to beat Red Rangers by nine wickets in the TNCA Freyer Trophy Women’s T20 tournament.

Brief Scores: Orange Dragons 133/6 in 20 ovs (Kosuri Yogyasri 56 n.o, L Nethra 53) lost to Yellow Challengers 134/2 in 20 ovs (M Anurakini 63 n.o, Eloksi Arun 39). Green Invaders 120/5 in 20 ovs (Arshi Choudhary 56) bt Pink Warriors 113/9 in 20 ovs (MU Poojashrini 3/23, MV Vishnu Priyaa 3/20). Red Rangers 93/9 in 20 ovs (Anam Rani 35, SB Keerthana 4/9) lost to Purple Blazers 96/1 in 15.1 ovs (Rinaaz 43 n.o). Blue Avengers 113/8 in 20 ovs (Madhumitha Anbu 32) bt Silver Strikers 92/9 in 20 ovs (Aaisha Bee 34, R. Suganthashree 3/17).