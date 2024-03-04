‘Lay road to slash our ride to Wimco metro station by 5 km’: Manali Pudhunagar residents

CHENNAI: To reduce their travel distance to Wimco Nagar metro station by a whopping 5 km and to avoid using the Ennore Harbour Road, which is frequented by heavy vehicles, the Manali Pudhunagar residents have urged the authorities to construct a link road from their locality to the station through Sadayankuppam and Jothi Nagar.

“In the long term, the metro rail services should also be extended to our locality,” they demanded.

According to the residents, Manali Pudhunagar is home to over 30,000 people and the population would breach 60,000 if the neighbouring villages are taken into account.

There are also several industries in Vichoor and Sadaiyankuppam. However, the residents have to solely rely on buses and private vehicles for transportation.

“Developed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which was then known as the Madras Metropolitan Development Authority (MMDA) in 1979, Manali Pudhunagar was marketed as a satellite township. However, it has yet to receive adequate facilities to match that classification. There is no plan as of now to connect the locality through metro rail. Due to the absence of a link road, we have to take a circuitous route to the Wimco Nagar metro station,” said Thenkanal, who is part of the committee formed by the residents to demand metro rail connectivity to the area.