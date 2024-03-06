Upbeat notes of ecstasy

CHENNAI: For Agam, the Carnatic progressive rock band, Chennai has always been home. The fondness for Chennai also stems from the people’s earnest appreciation of art and music, and the heartening support the music band has received from the city. Harish Shivaramakrishnan, the vocalist of the band says, “Chennai has a learned and very evolved audience when it comes to music.”

As Agam braces itself for a concert at the Music Academy of Madras on March 9, Chenaiites await the zestful performance of this music band that has touched millions of people’s hearts with their enthralling fusion of Carnatic and contemporary music. The Music Academy of Madras reverberates with shows of many artists, fills itself up with the essence of different art forms, and exudes an aura of creative excellence. It has not just been an expanse of artistic works, but it has also seen many luminaries soar high. Being part of it, and having performed here several times, Harish considers it a privilege and a matter of extreme happiness.

The band members collectively feel honoured to be part of Aikya concert series, which was started in 2010 by Global Adjustments Foundation. It has been organising a concert series every year during March since 2010, and the proceeds from the concerts have been used to support the education of underprivileged girls. The CEO of Global Adjustments Rohini Manian says, “Music and culture are very important to Tamil Nadu. Music breaks barriers, transitions boundaries, and is universally loved. We thought we could bring everyone together for a good cause. Aikya also supports the retired instrumentalists of various bands. She adds, “It is a way to honour them and it also keeps the art alive.” On the upcoming concert of Agam, she says, “We change the artiste every year, but Agam will be performing for the second year, and we are repeating with the band because it has become a fan favourite.”

The band that started as a small group of musicians who trusted their hearts, and pursued music, has a global reach today. The passion and cohesion of the band members have always remained consistent for the past one and a half decades, which is reflected in all their creations. Be it the beats of Koothu over Coffee, the cadences in Mist of Capricorn, the pain and depth in The Celestial Nymph, and the versatility in all the compositions of the band, each of them brings home a sense of novelty.