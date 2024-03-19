Music Academy announces awards

CHENNAI: The Executive Committee of the Music Academy Madras at its meeting on March 17 decided to confer its Annual Awards on the following artistes for different categories.

The Sangita Kalanidhi will be awarded to musician TM Krishna, who is known for his powerful voice and his adherence to tradition when it comes to the art, he has experimented widely with its format.

Sangita Kala Acharya will be given to Professor Parassala Ravi (V Raveendran Nair), who has authored books on mridangam, structured syllabi for teaching the art. Geetha Raja, who is actively involved in teaching advanced and devotional music will also receive this award.

The Thiruvaiyyaru Brothers (S Narasimhan and S Venkatesan), the repositories of the music of the Melattur Bhagavata Mela tradition, will be given TTK Award. HK Narasimhamurthy, who has been a concert accompanist, a guru and an organiser, will also receive the TTK Award.

The Musicologist Award will be given to Dr Margaret Bastin, who is deeply passionate about academic research, she is a resource person who has served in multiple capacities at various educational institutions.