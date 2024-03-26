VD Swami: Tribute to a Visionary

CHENNAI: Gathered with pride among themselves, applauding the meticulously crafted bust of late VD Swami, the Swami family revamped their ancestral association to new heights with Sankara Nethralaya this Saturday.

The ceremony, held at Dr SS Badrinath Campus’s hospital, College Road, serves as a reminder of the enduring legacy of the honorary secretary VD Swami. Unveiling the statue, Vijay Balaji, grandson of Swami shares, “He was a man behind the vision who shaped how Sankara Nethralaya is renowned today. He provided foundational contributions and initiated the idea of free cataract surgeries to people at the ophthalmic institution.”

Serving as an integral member from 1978 to 1982, Swami’s affiliation with the super speciality institution started in his 50s. He was instrumental in persuading Dr SS Badrinath to start the institute also known as ‘Temple of the Eye’. With steadfast dedication, he provided the sturdy pillars of guidance, financial backing, and unwavering support, underscoring his visionary outlook.

“He believed in the potential of Indian professionals to become world leaders. Having experienced the healthcare system firsthand as a cataract patient, his decision to seek treatment within India reverberates as a clarion call to excellence which encouraged Indian doctors like Dr SS Badrinath, founder, Sankara Nethralaya, to establish world-class institutions right here on Indian soil,”adds Vijay.

The Swami lineage persists in a contemporary paradigm of support, championing empowerment through avenues of employment and financial assistance. “Recently, we worked with Sankara Nethralaya in assisting students to apply for the TSNA scholarship, finish their studies and also gain deserving employment.”

Offering heartfelt gratitude to the visionary pioneer, TS Surendran, chairman, Sankara Nethralaya shares, “The unveiling of the bust stands as a timeless testament to his lasting imprint and will inspire generations to come in their pursuit of excellence and service to humanity.”