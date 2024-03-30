Shri Vallabh Cultural Academy: Empowering Minds, Enriching Souls

CHENNAI: A culture isn’t bound by a religion but is enriched through the forms it is manifested. When it comes to Indian culture, there is much more to explore and appreciate. Celebrating the unbounded richness, the Shri Vallabhacharya Vidya Sabha inaugurates the Shri Vallabh Cultural Academy on Thursday at the Sir Mutha Venkata Subba Rao Concert Hall, Chennai. The inaugural symposium was graced by dignitaries from far and wide — chief guest Sunaina Singh, former vice chancellor, Nalanda University, and former vice president of ICCR (Indian Council for Cultural Relations), addressed by the parent principles of the Vaishnav Institutions.

Serving as a guiding light in the quality of knowledge, the academy utilises the power of culture and art in its affiliated institutions. Addressing the vision behind the cultural hub, Archna Prasad, principal, MOP Vaishnav College for Women, shares, “SVCA strives to provide an exquisite platform that would create opportunities and avenues for young students to excel in fine arts. It endeavours to promote cultural excellence by facilitating inter-institutional interaction through a centralised platform.”

Sunaina Singh, says “Culture is a part of our lives. The academy is a standing testament to the expanding horizons of education and a pillar of emotional strength for the youngsters to not just know themselves, but also create what they aspire to be.”