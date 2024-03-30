Shri Vallabh Cultural Academy: Empowering Minds, Enriching Souls

CHENNAI: A culture isn’t bound by a religion but is enriched through the forms it is manifested. When it comes to Indian culture, there is much more to explore and appreciate. Celebrating the unbounded richness, the Shri Vallabhacharya Vidya Sabha inaugurates the Shri Vallabh Cultural Academy on Thursday at the Sir Mutha Venkata Subba Rao Concert Hall, Chennai. The inaugural symposium was graced by dignitaries from far and wide — chief guest Sunaina Singh, former vice chancellor, Nalanda University, and former vice president of ICCR (Indian Council for Cultural Relations), addressed by the parent principles of the Vaishnav Institutions.
Serving as a guiding light in the quality of knowledge, the academy utilises the power of culture and art in its affiliated institutions. Addressing the vision behind the cultural hub, Archna Prasad, principal, MOP Vaishnav College for Women, shares, “SVCA strives to provide an exquisite platform that would create opportunities and avenues for young students to excel in fine arts. It endeavours to promote cultural excellence by facilitating inter-institutional interaction through a centralised platform.”
Sunaina Singh, says “Culture is a part of our lives. The academy is a standing testament to the expanding horizons of education and a pillar of emotional strength for the youngsters to not just know themselves, but also create what they aspire to be.”
Celebrating Diversity
With the captivating rendition of light classical music, dance, and ‘Aandal Thirukalyanam’, a dance drama on the life of Andal in its romantic simplicity, the event transforms itself into the enchanting performances of the inter-collegiate students from MOP and DG Vaishnav College, infusing a spiritual admiration of Krishna Nagri at the venue.
Every performance weaves the notions of ‘unity in diversity’ through art, presenting forms of Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, etc. “The goal was to promote traditional arts to the audience in a modern and visually entertaining manner,” says Mandira Dutta, cultural coordinator, Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College. Paying homage to Shri Vallabhacharya’s life and teachings, the gathering was also enlightened with a documentary on his vision of uniting India under one banner. The student-curated video composed of numerous philosophical and devotional works of the Vaishnavite guide.
“We have planned a week-long inter-institutional festival to promote students’ talents and invite artists across the region. We aspire for the students to take advantage of these cultural initiatives for their development, and not just academics,” says Archna, delving into the future initiatives of the academy.