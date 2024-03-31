Will decide on Jains Westminster apartments reconstruction based on panel report: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has said that it would take a final decision on reconstruction of the three blocks of Jains Westminster apartments at Saligramam after weighing in all the issues, including the financial capability of the promoters, and considering the report of the two-member committee.

A division bench of Justices SS Sundar and N Senthilkumar, in a recent order, said the representatives of the flat promoter, Jain Housing Constructions Limited, and flat owners had held a joint meeting in the presence of committee members retired judges of Madras High Court Justices KN Basha and K Kannan. The members will inspect the buildings and have another meeting on April 6.

It said the bench wants to know whether Jain Housing Constructions Limited is capable of fulfilling its promises.

“Therefore, this court only records that we have not decided any contentious issues between the parties and this will be decided based on the report of the committee.”

The issue of contention between the parties is reconstruction of the entire blocks after demolishing them.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on April 8, 2024.

The Westminster Flat Owners Association approached the court in 2022 seeking reconstruction of the three blocks with 600 flats which were found to be not habitable due to faulty constructions leading to collapse of ceiling and cracks in several flats.

The committee was given the task of supervising evacuation of 472 occupants and providing them alternative accommodation.