Madharavam to Nallur NH to be relaid at Rs 38 cr

CHENNAI: In the wake of repeated complaints over the poor condition of the Madharavam-Nallur stretch of Chennai-Kolkata National Highway, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to relay the 9.6-km section at Rs 38 crore.

As the four-lane NH stretch couldn’t be widened to six lanes due to space constraints, the NHAI proposed the construction of a six-lane elevated corridor there three years ago. The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,700 crore. However, the project was delayed as approvals had to be secured from multiple levels, including the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

“The state government had already agreed to waive off royalty for mines and minerals which will have to be procured during construction of the elevated corridor. However, the construction may take more time. Meanwhile, to address the complaints of pits and potholes on the stretch, the section will be relaid at Rs 38 crore. This work will also comprise the construction of stormwater drainage on the service road,” said an official from NHAI.

Motorists and locals have been complaining of the poor upkeep of the NH from Madhavaram to Nallur toll gate, for the past few years. The stretch was filled with potholes and the accumulation of mud on the road led to two-wheelers skidding often. The NH carries about 80,000 vehicles a day.

Initially, the project to widen the 43.34-km stretch between Chennai Madhavaram and Tada into a six-lane road was commenced in February 2009. However, due to issues with land acquisition, only less than 50% of the work could be completed by 2015. This prompted the contractor to opt out of the project, causing further delays. The project which recommenced in 2017 is now nearing completion.

“Except the Madhavaram-Nallur section, about 95% of the 33.5-km NH has been widened to six-lane. The ongoing construction of two six-lane flyovers at Kavaraipettai and Elaiyur is in its final stages and will be completed in a few months,” added the official.

S Ramkumar, a regular commuter on the road, said, “Vehicles often get stuck for nearly two km on the stretch due to the parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers on the NH carriageway near the fish market at Kavangarai.”